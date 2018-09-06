Manitoba First Nations health care to see $42 million-boost

The federal government has committed to spending $42 million for northern health care programs in Manitoba for First Nations communities.

It is part of a $68-million funding commitment over three years going to Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

The funding is set aside for First Nations-led health-transformation programs to support the increase of health services.

In Manitoba, the funding is focused on the north and designed to fill the gaps in Canada’s health care system to bring services closer to communities and improve health outcomes in Indigenous communities, said Jane Philpott, minister of Indigenous Services Canada.

The announcement was made at Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak offices Thursday afternoon.

“First Nations systems and institutions are rich with customary laws and principles upon which we will build our new health system,” said Garrison Settee, grand chief of the MKO.

“Moving forward, we seek fairness and equity, improvements in health conditions, community action, and self-determination.”

“Today’s announcement of nearly $68 million to support First Nations-led health transformation is an important step forward on the path toward self-determination,” added Philpott.