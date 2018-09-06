Player of the week awards for 2 Saskatchewan Huskies

Two members of the Saskatchewan Huskies football team have been honoured for their contributions in the team’s 42-0 win over the Alberta Golden Bears.

Defensive back Nelson Lokombo had two interceptions and four tackles to earn the Canada West defensive player of the week award.

“It’s always good to show what you’re capable of early,” he said.

“It feels really good and I’m just happy that other teams will see this (performance) and worry about us.”

Rookie Daniel Perry was named special teams player of the week after returning eight punts for 97 yards. He also had a 42 yard return on a missed field goal.

Perry earned the honour in his first game with the Huskies.

“It feels pretty good being a rookie and getting recognition,” Perry said.

“It’s a pretty good feeling.”

The Huskies are back in action on Sept. 7 when they travel to Winnipeg to take on the Manitoba Bisons.