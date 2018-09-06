Winnipeg teen left with life-altering injuries after being hit ‘with projectile’
Winnipeg police are looking for witnesses after a teen was left seriously hurt in the St. John’s neighbourhood.
Police said a 17 year-old boy was walking through a parking lot Main Street and Bannerman Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 when he was confronted by two teenage boys.
READ MORE: Assault in north end Winnipeg leaves man, 30, in critical condition
The teens hit the 17 year-old in the face with a projectile.
He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and has suffered life-altering injuries, said police.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with information that may assist with the investigation to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.