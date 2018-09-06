Winnipeg teen left with life-altering injuries after being hit ‘with projectile’

Winnipeg police are looking for witnesses after a teen was left seriously hurt in the St. John’s neighbourhood.

Police said a 17 year-old boy was walking through a parking lot Main Street and Bannerman Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 when he was confronted by two teenage boys.

The teens hit the 17 year-old in the face with a projectile.

He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and has suffered life-altering injuries, said police.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with information that may assist with the investigation to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.