Police across B.C. step up distracted driving enforcement

Police across British Columbia are stepping up their enforcement of distracted driving.

A provincewide distracted driving campaign kicks off Thursday as police and ICBC attempt to change driver behaviour.

There are almost 1,000 crashes in B.C. each day — an all-time high — and ICBC says many are caused by distracted or inattentive drivers.

Vancouver police handed out close to 2,000 tickets during last year’s crackdown.

Const. Jason Doucette of the Vancouver Police Department said drivers need to “expect the unexpected.”

“Slow down and the biggest thing is do not be distracted,” he said. “Leave your device alone. If you drop your sandwich, leave it on the floor. Pay attention to what’s going on around you.”

Last week, a photo was posted online that showed someone who could win the title of B.C.’s most distracted driver.

A Reddit user snapped a picture of a driver in Burnaby travelling westbound on the highway between the Kensington and Willingdon exits.

The driver in the photo is holding onto her phone, reading a book behind the wheel and has a bag of Cheetos within arm’s reach.