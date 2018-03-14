New record? Distracted driver issued two separate tickets in 7 minutes in New West

“If it isn’t a record, it certainly is close,” said police after catching a distracted driver twice in just seven minutes on Tuesday.

Two officers on motorcycles with the New Westminster police traffic unit were patrolling the streets when they noticed a driver on their cellphone.

One of the officers pulled over the driver.

The driver was issued a ticket for using an electronic device while driving. The fine was $368.

But then, exactly seven minutes and a few blocks later, the same driver was caught again.

“The driver was stopped by the other police motorcycle, only a few blocks away, back on their cellphone,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott.

The driver was issued a second ticket for $368.

New penalties for distracted driving took effect on Mar. 1, in a move that came as part of the province’s plan to crack down on the issue.

The driver now owes $736 and had eight points deducted from his driver’s license, which Scott said will amount to about $850 a year in premiums.

“I haven’t heard of this happening in our department. I mean seven minutes apart, same violation, only a few blocks away,” Scott said.

Scott said they will continue to enforce the distracted driving laws, but they noted that their main priority is for drivers to realize the risks involved.

“Distracted driving has got to end, and we’re doing our part to help achieve that goal.”

ICBC has pinned an average of 78 deaths on B.C. roads every year on distracted driving, and has argued that electronic devices are the most common cause of that distraction.

