Wasaga Beach man charged after multi-vehicle collision in Angus

A man from Wasaga Beach has been charged after a multiple-vehicle collision in Angus.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Wednesday just after 6:30 p.m., officers received a report of a collision near Mill Street and Commerce Road.

Police say a vehicle driving northbound was stopped at a traffic light at Mill Street and Brentwood Road.

Officers say that when the light turned green, the vehicle accelerated to make a left turn in front of the oncoming traffic.

READ MORE: Senior dies after collision in Barrie: police

According to police, the vehicle lost control while turning and hit two other cars before driving into a ditch and hitting a tree.

Police say there were no serious injuries as a result of the collision.

According to police, the driver, a 23-year-old man from Wasaga Beach, has been charged with careless driving.