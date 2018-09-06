Kingston Police announce new chief of police

Kingston Police held a news conference Thursday morning to announce current Deputy Chief Antje McNeely as the new chief of police.

McNeely has been in her current role since 2011 and attended Queens University for both her undergraduate and master’s degrees.

She has been a police officer for 33 years. McNeely has spent her entire career with the Kingston force.

This follows the retirement announcement of Police Chief Gilles Larochelle in July.

Larochelle came to Kingston from Ottawa in 2013 and spent five years at the head of the bureau capping off a 40-year career as a police officer.

His last official day will be Dec. 31.

Kingston Police are now searching for a deputy chief to replace McNeely.