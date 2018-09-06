It’s in the mail: 570,000 voter information cards sent out ahead of N.B. election

New Brunswickers can soon check their mailboxes to find out where they’ll be casting their ballots this month.

Elections New Brunswick says it has mailed out nearly 570,000 voter information cards, which will advise people on when and where they can vote in the general election.

Every household will receive an envelope that contains all the cards for the residents.

“In order to ensure the fastest service possible, we encourage voters to bring their voter information cards with them,” said chief electoral officer Kim Poffenroth in a news release.

“Using hand-held scanners, polling staff can scan the unique bar code printed on each card to quickly find the voter’s name on the voters list stored on the laptop computers set up at the polling stations.”

Eligible voters who do not receive a card can still show up to the polling station where a team will check to make sure the person is on the voters list. People can be added to the voters list at that time as well.

Voters can check Elections New Brunswick’s website for voting information for their area.

Global News has also compiled a full list and profiles of all the ridings and the candidates.