3 injured after active shooter opens fire in Cincinnati’s Fountain Square

Police in Cincinnati are investigating an active shooter in the downtown area.

A tweet from the official police department account called the situation an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident.” WCPO, the local ABC affiliate, said at least three people were injured.

Cincinnati’s Fountain Square is closed to foot traffic because of the incident.

No more details were immediately available, but local media reported there were multiple victims.

Pictures from the scene show a large police response and victims being treated by paramedics.

Ohio senator Rob Portman said he was following the situation and hopes for a peaceful resolution.

My staff and I are following the situation in Cincinnati. If you're downtown, please follow first responder instructions for the safety of everyone involved. Jane and I hope for a peaceful resolution soon. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) September 6, 2018

A family member sent me this picture. There are reports of an active shooter situation at the 5/3 building in Downtown Cincinnati. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/Ru21OiGM2i — Griffin Frank (@GriffinFrank) September 6, 2018

*More to come