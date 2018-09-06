Too late for SkyTrain in Surrey: TransLink CEO

Several politicians running for Surrey council in this fall’s election say they’d scrub light rail transit in favour of SkyTrain.

That’s despite federal and provincial money being in place for LRT, TransLink’s request for qualifications, and 10 years of staff time that has already been put in.

TransLink’s CEO Kevin Desmond says it wouldn’t be possible to change course this late in the game.

“The Mayors’ Council has set the policy, this is what the Mayors’ Council signed off on, the federal government and the provincial government are now ready, willing and able and fully committed to providing their share of the dollars,” Desmond said.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner agrees.

“It will be LRT.”

At the same time, Hepner says what happens down the Fraser Highway into Langley is a discussion “for another day.”