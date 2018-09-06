Union respresenting correctional officers calls for action after alleged assault

The BC Government and Service Employees (BCGEU) union is asking for a change to better protect correctional officers and sheriffs who are escorting prisoners from correctional centers.

The call comes after the alleged assault of a correctional officer at Vancouver General Hospital on Aug. 28.

“We would like to see all prisoner escorts from correctional centers, to hospitals or off-site, defaulted to two officers per escort,” said BCGEU chair of corrections and sheriff services Dean Purdy.

Purdy said in last week’s alleged assault, the correctional officer was performing escort duty on his own. He says the current system is based a on risk assessment prior to each escort.

Purdy wouldn’t comment on the correctional officer’s condition.

Vancouver Police say Andrew Barry Dollman broke free from VGH, but was later found near West 16th and Oak.

Dollman is back in custody and faces charges. It’s still unclear how he was able to escape and an investigation is underway.