Storm tears through Ottawa knocking out power for over 9,000 customers

Ottawa Hydro says a thunderstorm that made its way through the city Wednesday afternoon knocked power out for over 9,000 people across Ottawa.
According to tweets from Hydro Ottawa, the bulk of the outages occurred in Orléans with some also occurring in the Lincoln Heights and Bay Ward areas. According to Ottawa Hydro, the estimated time that power will be restored is 10:30 p.m.
Ottawa Hydro is also warning residents to treat all downed power lines as live. Those who do see a downed power line should stay at least 10 metres away and call 911.
Environment Canada released a thunderstorm warning earlier this morning saying that conditions were appropriate for the formation of a heavy storm as a cold front pushes out the humidity in the region.
