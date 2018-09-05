Storm tears through Ottawa knocking out power for over 9,000 customers

Ottawa Hydro says a thunderstorm that made its way through the city Wednesday afternoon knocked power out for over 9,000 people across Ottawa.

OUTAGE: More than 9,000 customers affected by power outages in Orléans, Innes, Rideau-Goulbourn, and Bay wards. Crews are responding and working to restore power as quickly as possible. #ottnews — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) September 5, 2018

According to tweets from Hydro Ottawa, the bulk of the outages occurred in Orléans with some also occurring in the Lincoln Heights and Bay Ward areas. According to Ottawa Hydro, the estimated time that power will be restored is 10:30 p.m.

Power #outage in Bay and Lincoln Heights wards affecting 343 customers. ETR 10:30 pm. Crews are responding. We'll update as soon as we have more information. #OttNews — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) September 5, 2018

Power #outage in Orleans affecting 1,652 customers. Crews are responding. ETR 10:30 pm. We'll update as soon as we have more information. #OttNews — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) September 5, 2018

Ottawa Hydro is also warning residents to treat all downed power lines as live. Those who do see a downed power line should stay at least 10 metres away and call 911.

Environment Canada released a thunderstorm warning earlier this morning saying that conditions were appropriate for the formation of a heavy storm as a cold front pushes out the humidity in the region.

