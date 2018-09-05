Landing system upgrades underway at Kelowna airport; flight delays possible

Kelowna International Airport says flight delays are possible this month because of upgrades designed to reduce delays.

The airport says upgrades to its Instrument Landing System (ILS) are now underway. The system helps guide pilots to the runway. As part of the upgrade, the existing system will be replaced with state-of-the-art technology.

The airport said the upgrades are necessary as part of NAV Canada’s national ILS replacement program. The installation is expected to be completed by the end of September. More than 70 commercial flights take off every day at YLW.

However, the airport warned that poor weather, such as fog, during the installation could affect flights at YLW. In some cases, the airport said flights could be diverted to other airports or cancelled during low visibility days. During this time, other navigation aids at the airport will remain operational to maximize aircraft access to the airport.

“Our priority is ensuring these upgrades are completed with minimal impacts to passengers,” said Sam Samaddar, YLW airport director. “We are working closely with NAV CANADA and the airlines to ensure the outage period is as short as possible.”

Passengers flying through YLW in September are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline or at ylw.kelowna.ca.