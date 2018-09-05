Oxford House girl runs over teen laying in middle of the road, say RCMP

Oxford House RCMP say a teenage boy is dead after a 16-year-old girl struck him with her vehicle on Tuesday.

The girl was driving at about 11:30 p.m. on the Main Road in Oxford House when she hit the boy, 17, police said. RCMP believe the boy was lying in the road at the time of the accident.

The girl immediately stopped her car and called police. The boy was taken to the nursing station but pronounced dead.

Alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision, said RCMP.

RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call the Oxford House detachment at 204-538-2046.