Okanagan getting its own scanner in fight against cancer

Residents in the Okanagan who are battling cancer will, in the near future, no longer have to travel to Vancouver for scans, the B.C. Cancer foundation announced on Wednesday morning.

“We are extraordinarily pleased to announce that we have completed in a very short year, a $5-million fundraising campaign to bring the PET/CT scanner to B.C. Cancer Kelowna,” the B.C. Cancer Foundation announced during a press conference. “This completes the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s $10-million provincial PET/CT campaign, which also funded the scanner in Victoria as well.”

The scanner for Kelowna is expected to be ready by spring of 2020.

The @bccancerfdn makes big announcement that the $5 million needed for new pet/ct scan for Kelowna has been raised. It means cancer patients in Okanagan will soon no longer need to drive to Vancouver, which currently has the only 2 pet/ct scans in all of B.C. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/KI0r4RxKTr — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) September 5, 2018

New pet/ct scan at the cancer clinic in Kelowna is expected to be in use in spring of 2020. Victoria is also getting one. That will bring gone total to 4 in B.C. @GlobalOkanagan — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) September 5, 2018

PET stands for Position Emission Tomography. According to several web sites, such as Radiologyinfo.org, PET scans use small amounts of radioactive materials called radiotracers, a special camera and a computer to help evaluate your organ and tissue functions. By identifying body changes at the cellular level, a PET scan may detect the early onset of disease before it is evident on other imaging tests.

Another website says the patient is first injected with a glucose (sugar) solution that contains a very small amount of radioactive material. The substance is absorbed by the particular organs or tissues being examined. The patient rests on a table and slides into a large tunnel-shaped scanner. The PET/CT scanner is then able to “see” damaged or cancerous cells where the glucose is being taken up (cancer cells often use more glucose than normal cells) and the rate at which the tumor is using the glucose (which may help determine the tumor grade). The procedure is painless and varies in length, depending on the part of the body that is being evaluated.