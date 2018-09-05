Wisconsin co-workers and friends discover they’re actually father, son

Two Wisconsin co-workers, who had developed a friendship over the course of two years, recently discovered that they weren’t just friends but also father and son.

Nathan Boos and Robert Degaro have been working together for two years as truckers at a transport company in Chippewa Falls.

Boos was adopted at birth and was never told who his biological parents were.

“Growing up I always knew that I was adopted, it just never crossed my mind that I would ever find my parents,” Boos told WEAU-TV.

The man went on to explain to the news station that his adoptive parents knew who his biological parents were but since he never asked about them, they never told him.

However, Boos said one day his mother stopped by and mentioned she noticed that he was Facebook friends with his biological father.

“She just went on my Facebook and went through my friends list and brought up his picture and I said ‘Get out of here,’” Boos said.

Degaro said “he fell out of his seat” after Boos messaged him asking if he knew his biological mother was.

“Back then I wasn’t much of a dad. His biological mom had chosen the adoptive parents because they were somewhat related,” Degaro told WEAU-TV. “It’s still kind of a shock, and there are days I’m not sure exactly what to say or how to act, I mean he is my son but we didn’t have that father-son relationship growing up, and then we became working partners before we knew who we really were.”

The truckers said they looked forward to building their relationship down the road but they’re “just taking one day at a time, one mile at a time as we say.”