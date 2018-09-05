Banjo Bowl sells out as Winnipeg Blue Bombers seek redemption

It’s officially a sellout.

Saturday’s upcoming Banjo Bowl between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will be a sea of blue and gold – with some green mixed in there from Rider fans who snuck in. (Weren’t we considering banning the colour green? No? OK.)

The Bombers are looking for redemption after an annoying 31-23 loss to our cousins next door during the Labour Day Classic, their third loss in a row.

Our eyes will only be watering from the stench of rotting watermelon in the stands. Hey @Wpg_BlueBombers fans – represent Manitoba proudly in Regina this #LDWeekend. Have fun, cheer loud, stay safe & ALWAYS drive sober. Go Bombers Go! #ForTheW @sskroughriders @rcmpsk #rcmpmb https://t.co/ieZB3Ajw7B — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 1, 2018

Sadly, the Saskatchewan RCMP were correct. This time.

The 15th annual Banjo Bowl features an early entrance time and IGF will open at 1:30 p.m. The Bomber Store will open at 9:30 a.m. After we win, 15,000 fans will get a limited edition Banjo Bowl poster to take home.

Kendra Kay will perform during the halftime show.