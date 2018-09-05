Toyota recalling 7,200 Prius vehicles in Canada for faulty wire harness

Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it planned to recall around 1.03 million vehicles, including its gasoline-hybrid Prius model, in Japan, North America, Europe and other regions due to an issue with the engine wire harness which can pose a fire risk.

Following a domestic recall announcement by Japan’s transport ministry, Toyota said that in affected vehicles, the wire harness which connects to the hybrid power control unit can come into contact with the covering at the connection point.