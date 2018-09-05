Canada
September 5, 2018 9:12 am
Updated: September 5, 2018 10:02 am

Toyota recalling 7,200 Prius vehicles in Canada for faulty wire harness

By Naomi Tajitsu Reuters

The Toyota Prius on display at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
A A

Story continues below

Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it planned to recall around 1.03 million vehicles, including its gasoline-hybrid Prius model, in Japan, North America, Europe and other regions due to an issue with the engine wire harness which can pose a fire risk.

Following a domestic recall announcement by Japan’s transport ministry, Toyota said that in affected vehicles, the wire harness which connects to the hybrid power control unit can come into contact with the covering at the connection point.

If dust accumulates on the wire harness or the cover, the insulation on the wires could wear down over time due to vehicle vibrations. This could cause an electrical short circuit, which could generate heat and lead to a risk of fire, Toyota said.

WATCH: Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars 

The issue affects vehicles produced in Japan between June 2015 and May 2018, and includes the plug-in version of the Prius and the C-HR compact crossover SUV sold in Japan, Europe, Australia and other countries.

Only the 2016-2018 Prius models would be recalled in Canada, with about 7,200 cars affected.

READ MORE: Toyota recalls 645,000 vehicles globally, including in Canada; airbags may not inflate

Roughly half of the recalls would take place in Japan, Toyota spokesman Jean-Yves Jault said.

Jault added that the issue had led to one incident of a short circuiting in Japan which produced smoke from the vehicle.

*with a line from Global News

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
electric problems prius
faulty wiring prius
prius recall
Toyota
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius recall
Toyota Recall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News