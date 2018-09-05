OPP probe student drowning at University of Toronto Survey Camp on Gull Lake in Minden

The University of Toronto says one of its students died after being pulled from Gull Lake near the university’s survey camp just south of Minden on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon says crews were called to the camp on Deep Bay Road around 4:45 p.m. The camp is about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

The body of an 18-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., was pulled from the lake and was transported to hospital without vital signs, Leon said. The man was later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released pending the results of a post-mortem examination, Leon said.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the university said it is mourning the loss of an engineering student who was among a group taking part in a course.

Cristina Amon, dean of the Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering, says this week’s programming at the camp has been cancelled.

“Today, our attention must be with those affected by this terrible tragedy,” she stated. “The thoughts of our entire community are with the family and friends of the student who died.”

The university bought the 175-acre property on Gull Lake in 1919 as a site for engineering students to learn surveying and project management. The university says the site is now used to teach land surveying, integrated water system and geology.

The university is offering counselling services and a confidential phone line for students, staff and faculty.

Haliburton Highlands OPP continue to investigate the incident.