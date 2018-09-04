Brett Kavanaugh turns down handshake from father of Parkland school shooting victim

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, turned away on Tuesday from Fred Guttenberg, the father of a victim of the Parkland school shooting, as the Florida activist tried to shake his hand.

The scene unfolded as Kavanaugh stood up for the recess of his Senate confirmation hearing, which opened in chaos and was marked by dozens of shouting protesters who were removed one by one by security personnel.

Guttenberg, now a gun control activist, walked toward Kavanaugh as he stood up from his seat. Kavanaugh turned, looked at Guttenberg, and walked away.

“Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg’s dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence,” Guttenberg tweeted.

Guttenberg’s daughter, Jaime, was 14 years old when she was killed in a South Florida school on February 14 of this year, when a gunman opened fire, killing 17 people, in the second-deadliest shooting ever at a U.S. public school.