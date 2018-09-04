Hundreds of Durham students in class for first day at Viola Desmond Public School

It was the first day back to school for most students in Durham Region on Tuesday. In some cases, the day was marked with tradition but for others, it was a new chapter.

Declan Divine couldn’t wait to get to school to start kindergarten at Viola Desmond Public School.

“He’s been really excited literally for the last three weeks going, ‘Is my new school ready yet?’ We’ve had to drive by every day,” said Devine’s mom, Lindsay Campbell.

While it might have been Day 1 for Declan, it was also the first day at Viola Desmond Public School for more than 600 students. It’s one of two schools in the region to open its doors this year.

“I think the students get as much sleep as the teachers do. We’re all really excited — there is some anxiety around the first day of school but that’s why we’re all here to support the students and help them through that first-day jitters,” said Kristina Thomas, a teacher and librarian at the school.

Viola Desmond is a Canadian icon — who is represented on the new $10 bill, and honoured with a star on the walk of fame.

WATCH: Canada’s new $10 banknote featuring civil rights icon Viola Desmond unveiled

Desmond challenged racial discrimination and helped start the modern civil rights movement in Canada.

Now, her legacy will continue at the new north Ajax school.

“I’ve spent a great deal of the summer since we had the naming. I’ve been researching her, speaking to her sister, getting information, really understanding their story, understanding the power, understanding the influence she had,” said Jennifer Brusselers, principal at Viola Desmond Public School.

“She is a great woman that did so much for the black community and I’m really delighted to go to her school,” said Jayson Amarch-Dodo, Grade 8 student at the school.

WATCH: Viola Desmond receives star from Canada’s Walk of Fame in Halifax

While a new tradition is starting at Viola Desmond Public School, one continues to soar at Captain Michael Vandenbos Public School.

“It is probably my favourite day of the whole school year,” said Jennifer Loach-Perry, ac teacher at Captain Michael Vandenbos Public School.

Every year, students, staff and the community gather to watch the snowbirds perform — in honour of their fallen comrade and former student.

“When Michael was in kindergarten, I remember very well, at show-and-tell time, he would always bring an airplane with him and here, all these years later, we’re celebrating him and what he stood for,” said Sandy Kozak, Vandenbos’ former kindergarten teacher.

“It’s important for us to continue his legacy of Michael Vandenbos through the school. The school was named after him in 2001 and since then, we’ve been coming here to celebrate his memory,” said Cpt. Blake McNaughton of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

A memory that hundreds wait to celebrate every year.

