Columbia International College residence proposal moves forward

Hamilton’s planning committee is backing plans for a large student residence in Westdale.

Columbia International College is looking to build 18- and 16-storey towers at Main Street West and Longwood Road to house more than 1,000 students.

The towers would be connected by a four-storey podium.

Some environmentalists, addressing councillors during Wednesday’s meeting, questioned whether the slope alongside Highway 403 is strong enough to withstand the development.

Those concerns have prompted Ward 1 Coun. Aidan Johnson to vote against the proposal due to fears that it is not “sustainable enough” and poses a “threat to the community.”

The majority of planning committee members, however, were not swayed by those concerns and voted in favour of Columbia International College’s application.

Supporters cite a need for student housing and for residential intensification along Hamilton’s future LRT line.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger notes that the proposal is “certainly in keeping with our official plan.”

Final approval is in the hands of Hamilton City Council next Wednesday.