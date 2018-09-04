Oxford sinkhole remains the same size but concerns linger

The sinkhole in Oxford, N.S., has not grown since Saturday but the situation continues to be monitored, officials said on Tuesday.

There has been very little activity at the hole, which developed in early July at the Oxford and Area Lions Parkland, and currently measures 32.6 metres by 38.7 metres.

“In the last 24 hours, the hole has overall kept the same dimensions,” said Amy Tizzard, a geologist assisting the City of Oxford, on Tuesday.

“However, there have been continuous pieces of the ground falling into the hole.”

The ground around the hole is still considered unstable and minor cracks continue to develop in the nearby parking lot while the water level in the sinkhole has risen 11 cm in the last two days.

Officials said that they are not prepared to say the hole has stabilized.

“The lake system here and beyond to the west is known to have several sinkholes in it and we’re in the process of mapping those out to get a better understanding of how big this one could become,” Tizzard said.

The city continues to monitor the hole with on-site security and video.

They’re asking people to be vigilant when visiting the site.

“We need to stress this is a danger. We’re looking out for public safety,” said Linda Cloney, spokesperson for the city.

At this time, the city said the hole’s risk to infrastructure and public safety remains minimal.

With files from Jeremy Keefe