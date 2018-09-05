Winnipeg grocery store faces backlash for opening on Labour Day

Winnipeg grocery store Food Fare is facing backlash from the province after remaining open on Labour Day.

Owner Munther Zeid said someone from the Labour Board came calling after learning the business’s five locations were operating with regular hours.

Provincial law states that businesses like the grocery chain can only operate on stat holidays if they’re fielding four or fewer employees.

“It was kind of a shocker,” Zeid said. “We’ve opened up over the years on various holidays for the community.”

Zeid said he was told the police were informed about the infraction, but isn’t sure what the consequences will be.​

“They basically say that I’ve broken the law, they want me to close, told them I wouldn’t, they said they were calling the police on me.”

When it comes to when local businesses are allowed to open, The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said their stance is “it should be up to the owners.”

The group fielded multiple calls ahead of the long weekend from local businesses asking if they could open on Monday.

“With the current rules its not only very confusing but it’s also very restrictive for a lot of businesses that may want to be open and ultimately this should be a business decision,” said Jonathan Alward with the CFIB.

“That’s why we think business owners should have the right to decide what’s best for them.”

Zeid said he has yet to hear from police, but added he won’t be backing down.

He said the stores will continue to open up on stat holidays.