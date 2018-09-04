Top staff say Trump is ‘unhinged,’ like a ‘sixth grader’ in Bob Woodward’s new book

U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House is described as a dysfunctional, paranoid place in a new book by journalist Bob Woodward called Fear: Trump in the White House.

The book offers an inside look of the White House through “hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand sources, meeting notes, [and] personal diaries,” according to its official description.

The interviews are “deep background,” meaning while Woodward doesn’t reveal who his sources are, he tells the reader who was in the room, what was said and when it happened. The veteran journalist is best known for working with Carl Bernstein to report on Watergate for the Washington Post, for which he won a Pulitzer Prize.

The book is set to be released on Sept. 11. An advance copy of the book given to the Washington Post and CNN shows that some of the U.S.’s top officials see the sitting president as a danger to the nation.

Trump didn’t return a request for comment from Woodward until after the manuscript was complete. A transcript of that call was published on the Washington Post.

Here are five things we learned from the new book:

1. Staff pull documents from Trump’s desk to stop him signing them

In one of the oddest anecdotes from the book, Trump’s closest aides are said to have pulled documents and hidden papers from his desk so he wouldn’t sign them.

First, former chief economic adviser Gary Cohn told an associate that he thought a letter he saw on Trump’s desk was dangerous to national security, so he “stole it off his desk.”

“I wouldn’t let him see it. He’s never going to see that document. Got to protect the country,” he said in the book, according to CNN.

Others have used the same tactics including former staff secretary Rob Porter — one of the people who handled presidential papers — before he quit due to domestic violence accusations.

“A third of my job was trying to react to some of the really dangerous ideas that he had and try to give him reasons to believe that maybe they weren’t such good ideas,” Porter reportedly said.

Defense Secretary James Mattis used similar techniques; the book describes a phone call between Trump and Mattis after Syria’s Bashar al-Assad used a chemical attack on civilians, the Post reports.

Trump reportedly told Mattis, “Let’s f—ing kill him! Let’s go in, let’s kill the f—ing lot of them,” the book says. But Mattis, after agreeing with Trump on the phone, told a senior aide, “We’re not going to do any of that. We’re going to be much more measured.”

Woodward called the action of not letting Trump see the documents “an administrative coup d’état.”

2. Top officials call him ‘unhinged’

The book shows how top White House officials reportedly view Trump.

Chief of Staff John Kelly called Trump an “idiot” and “unhinged” according to the Washington Post and CNN.

“He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had,” Kelly reportedly said in a small group meeting.

After Trump reportedly asked why the U.S. was spending resources in South Korea, Defense Secretary James Mattis reportedly told associates that Trump “had the understanding of a fifth or sixth grader.”

Trump’s personal attorney, who tried to convince Trump not to testify in the special investigation into Russian collusion, called Trump a “f—ing idiot”

3. Trump insults his own staff

The book describes multiple situations in which Trump mocks his own staff.

Along with calling former chief of staff Reince Priebis “a little rat,” he apparently pretended to be former national security adviser H.R. McMaster by puffing out his chest and “exaggerating his breathing.”

He also told Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr. that he thought Sen. John McCain was a coward for taking an early release from a POW camp in Vietnam because of his father’s rank — even though that isn’t true. (McCain, who died on Aug. 25, denied an offer to be released early.)

He reportedly mocked Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ southern accent and called him “mentally retarded” and a “dumb southerner.”

4. The Russia issue

The book recounts how Trump’s lawyers tried to prepare him for an interview with Robert Mueller, who’s investigating ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian officials.

During a practice session, lawyer John Dowd said he saw the “full nightmare” of what the interview could be, CNN reports.

“Don’t testify. It’s either that or an orange jumpsuit,” Dowd reportedly told Trump.

But Trump insisted: “I’ll be a real good witness,” Trump said, according to the book.

The next day Dowd resigned, as the Washington Post pointed out.

Dowd also reportedly went to Mueller and reenacted the interview, saying, “He just made something up. That’s his nature.”

5. Trump calls himself the ‘Ernest Hemingway’ of Twitter

The book also describes Trump’s thought on Twitter, according to CNN.

Woodward writes that while national security officials warned Trump that Twitter could get the U.S. into a war, they were unable to stop him from tweeting.

Trump also reportedly asked for printouts of his own tweets so he could study which ones were the most shocking.

And he was apparently disappointed when Twitter upped its character limit to 280 characters from 140. He said, “It’s a bit of a shame because I was the Ernest Hemingway of 140 characters.”

The White House has so far not commented on the new book.