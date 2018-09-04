Administration advising committee to reject Saskatoon city yards redevelopment proposal

City administration believes a proposal to buy and redevelop the city yards industrial area isn’t in Saskatoon’s best interest.

A report to the city’s standing policy committee on finance, administration outlines a number of reasons why it believes the city shouldn’t move forward on selling over 30 acres of industrial land.

The main issue notes by administration is that the city yards area is still used by the city, with five separate departments operating out of 16 permanent buildings, eight cover-all buildings, and five crew trailers.

The report says there are around 650 permanent staff and 100 summer staff based out of the area, with no plans in place to relocate the yards. The city also houses over 400 vehicles and large pieces of equipment on site.

Administration believes a major re-development to the area could take upwards of 30 years; that’s because a draft North Downtown Master Plan completed in 2014 outlines a high-density neighborhood in the city yards area, with a mix of townhouses, medium and high rise residential development, as well as mixed-use, commercial, and community development.

“Before any development of this strategic infill site can begin, the draft Master Plan will need to be updated and formally adopted by city council to guide the redevelopment,” the report reads.

The report does mention five other parcels of land that could be made available to develop in the next three to five years along 25th Street.

The city was approached back in March by Vancouver-based Arbutus Properties with a proposal to purchase 22 acres of land in the city yards area.

Arbutus’ plan includes a development with a mix of residential apartments, condos, retail and office space, as well as a full-sized grocery store; something the City of Saskatoon has been looking at for some time.

No cost for the project has been identified.

The city’s finance committee meets Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. to discuss the issue.