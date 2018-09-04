Larry Hubich retiring as Saskatchewan Federation of Labour president

Saying it has been the honour of a lifetime defending the workers of the province, Larry Hubich has announced his retirement as president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL).

Hubich made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

“After 16 years of leading Saskatchewan’s labour movement, the time is right for me to retire and spend more time with my wife, children, and grandchildren,” Hubich said.

“I retire knowing our 100,000 members will push on in defense of Saskatchewan people and grow an even stronger labour movement.”

Hubich said one of his greatest achievements was a seven-year battle with the Saskatchewan government over the right to strike.

The government enacted the Public Service Essential Services Act in 2007, which limited the ability of employees designated as “essential services” from striking, after a number of high profile strikes.

The SFL, along with other labour groups, challenged the law, stating the right to strike was guaranteed under the charter.

The Supreme Court of Canada agreed, declaring the legislation unconstitutional in 2015.

“Saskatchewan’s labour movement has always punched above its weight, and I’m proud of what unions and their members have been able to achieve for all workers in the province – and across the country,” Hubich said.

Hubich was first elected SFL president in July 2002 after serving as treasurer for eight years.

He was previously a staff representative with the Grain Services Union for 20 years.