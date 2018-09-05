Manitobans to willingly strand themselves on an island for fundrasier

Several Manitobans will strand themselves on a secluded island for a STARS Air Ambulance fundraiser Thursday.

Five participants are taking part in STARS Rescue on an Island Sept. 6, which will help support the needs of the emergency transportation service.

The group be will be stuck on Carter Island, in the Whiteshell area.

“It’s about an hour outside of Winnipeg. It’s a remote inhabited island,” said Lori Derksen of STARS Air Ambulance.

The participants must raise $50,000 before they can be rescued from the island. They will have communication lines in order to fund raise money.

“We also have some surprises in store as well to keep them on their feet,” Derksen said.

READ MORE: Future STARS helipad at Portage Hospital funded entirely from donations

“Over the last five years, we’ve raised $1.4-million. Last year, we had single participant raise $130,000 for STARS in Manitoba. We’re super excited for this important event.”

STARS has operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. It provides prompt responses for emergency situations, especially in rural areas.

“We fly an average of two missions a day here in Manitoba. Last year, in our fiscal year, we had over 700 missions. Just over the (Labour Day) long weekend, we were flying constantly. It’s very important for this province,” said Derksen.

Additional information about the STARS Rescue on an Island fundraiser can be found on their website.

WATCH: Saskatoon grandmothers bake pies for STARS Air Ambulance