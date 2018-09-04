Peterborough man charged in bear spray attack in restaurant

A Peterborough man is accused of using bear spray on patrons inside a Charlotte Street restaurant early Monday.

Police say around 2:40 a.m., the man got into an altercation with the victim and friends.

“During the confrontation, it was reported that the accused pulled out a canister of bear spray and sprayed the victim, along with other patrons,” police said.

READ MORE: Child stabbed, teen assaulted at Peterborough park: Police

The man fled the area and the restaurant was vacated due to “the noxious substance,” police said Tuesday.

Police were provided with a description of the suspect and found him a short time later in the area of Aylmer and Sherbrooke streets.

He was arrested and officers located bear spray and a black BB gun in a bag belonging to the accused.

Nicholas Gordon Sparks, 19, of Rubidge Street, is charged assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, administering a noxious thing with intent, and interference.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.