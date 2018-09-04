Bear Spray
Peterborough man charged in bear spray attack in restaurant

A Peterborough man is accused of administering bear spray in a restaurant early Monday.

A Peterborough man is accused of using bear spray on patrons inside a Charlotte Street restaurant early Monday.

Police say around 2:40 a.m., the man got into an altercation with the victim and friends.

“During the confrontation, it was reported that the accused pulled out a canister of bear spray and sprayed the victim, along with other patrons,” police said.

The man fled the area and the restaurant was vacated due to “the noxious substance,” police said Tuesday.

Police were provided with a description of the suspect and found him a short time later in the area of Aylmer and Sherbrooke streets.

He was arrested and officers located bear spray and a black BB gun in a bag belonging to the accused.

Nicholas Gordon Sparks, 19, of Rubidge Street, is charged assault with a weapon,  carrying a concealed weapon, administering a noxious thing with intent, and interference.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

