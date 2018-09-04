Woman accused of killing husband by putting eye drops in his water: South Carolina police

A South Carolina woman has been charged with murder after killing her husband by putting eye drops into his water for several days, local authorities said.

York County deputies said 52-year-old Lana Clayton confessed to investigators after an autopsy uncovered a high amount of tetrahydrozoline in her husband’s body.

The chemical is found in over-the-counter eye drops such as Visine.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Clayton was found dead July 21 in the couple’s home in Clover. Arrest warrants and the statement from deputies didn’t give a motive for the alleged poisoning.

Lana Clayton also is charged with malicious tampering with a drug product or food.

