Woman accused of killing husband by putting eye drops in his water: South Carolina police

A South Carolina woman has been charged with murder after killing her husband by putting eye drops into his water for several days, local authorities said.
York County deputies said 52-year-old Lana Clayton confessed to investigators after an autopsy uncovered a high amount of tetrahydrozoline in her husband’s body.
READ MORE: Contact lens abuse — why we do it and the potential dangers
The chemical is found in over-the-counter eye drops such as Visine.
Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Clayton was found dead July 21 in the couple’s home in Clover. Arrest warrants and the statement from deputies didn’t give a motive for the alleged poisoning.
Lana Clayton also is charged with malicious tampering with a drug product or food.
WATCH: 80-year-old woman known as the “Black Widow” for killing and poisoning men, released from jail
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.