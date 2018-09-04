Canada
September 4, 2018 12:34 am

IN PHOTOS: Dog days of summer go out with a splash in St. Albert

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The dog days of summer are over for people in the Edmonton area but for some dogs in St. Albert, the real summer fun was being had on Monday. Quinn Ohler explains.

Despite a cloudy sky and scattered showers, dozens of dogs came out for a pawsitively perfect way to close out the season at the Grosvenor Pool in St. Albert.

The 7th Annual Grosvenor Dog Swim, in support of the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS), took place on Monday.

Humans and their four-legged friends made a donation as admission to the event to help out the rescue.

“Any type of donation can help us. Monetary donations or donations of treats, beds, food and collars,” Lara Onyskiw, a volunteer with SCARS, told Global News. “A lot of the monetary donations go directly to pay for veterinary care for the animals. A lot come in needing veterinary care.”

Onyskiw said a dog named Trooper recently came into their care after being hit by a vehicle and has needed surgery in order to heal. Some of the donations from Monday’s event will go to his care.

One of the dogs at Monday’s event was five-year-old Summit, a SCARS alumnus. Her human companion, Sydney LeBlanc, said she was a Christmas gift four years ago and now she’s a part of the family.

“She was 12 months old when they found her,” LeBlanc said. “She was found roaming around Buffalo Lake, so it looked like someone had just left her.”

LeBlanc said Summit was shy when she first came to live with them, but is now developing as quite the character. LeBlanc is thankful to those who donate to SCARS.

“If SCARS wasn’t there, Summit probably wouldn’t be here today,” LeBlanc said. “I’m sure there’s tons of dogs in those situations too.”

The 2017 dog swim raised $1,947.82 and a car full of donated food, toys and supplies.

View photos from Monday’s event in the gallery below:

22

An owner tries to coax his dog into the water at the 7th Annual Dog Swim in St. Albert

Global News
19

Dogs enjoy a dip in St. Albert for the 7th Annual Grosvenor Dog Swim in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue.

18

Dogs enjoy a dip in St. Albert for the 7th Annual Grosvenor Dog Swim in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue.

17 ROCKY

Rocky the dog gets dried off after a dip in the pool.

Global News
16

A Great Dane waits patiently with his human at the 7th Annual Dog Swim in St. Albert.

Global News
15

Dogs enjoy a dip in St. Albert for the 7th Annual Grosvenor Dog Swim in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue.

14

Dogs enjoy a dip in St. Albert for the 7th Annual Grosvenor Dog Swim in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue.

13

Dogs enjoy a dip in St. Albert for the 7th Annual Grosvenor Dog Swim in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue.

12

Dogs enjoy a dip in St. Albert for the 7th Annual Grosvenor Dog Swim in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue.

10

Dogs enjoy a dip in St. Albert for the 7th Annual Grosvenor Dog Swim in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue.

9

Dogs make a splash at the Grosvenor Outdoor Pool in St. Albert

Global News
8

Shake it off! A dog dries off after a dip in the pool.

Global News
7

A dog tries to get out of Grosvenor Pool in St. Albert.

Global News
6

Dogs enjoy a dip in St. Albert for the 7th Annual Grosvenor Dog Swim in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue.

5

Dogs enjoy a dip in St. Albert for the 7th Annual Grosvenor Dog Swim in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue.

4

A dog chases a ball while taking part in the 7th Annual Grosvenor Dog Swim in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue.

3

A group of Golden Retrievers prepare to jump into Grosvenor Outdoor Pool

Global News
2

Excitement builds as dogs get ready to hit the outdoor pool in St. Albert

Global News
1

A line up of dogs forms before the opening of the 7th Annual Dog Swim in St. Albert

Global News

