Calgary-area cidery displays ‘uncommon’ giving spirit with food bank drive

For the second year in a row, the city’s first and only cidery is collecting and accepting donations of apples, crabapples, pears and berries on behalf of the Calgary Food Bank, which is unable to accept donations of privately grown fruit.

READ MORE: Food bank for Calgary veterans to be revived by volunteers

Uncommon Cider intends to use the locally-grown goods to make their spring cider. Partial proceeds from the sale of that cider will then be donated to the food bank.

The #FruitItForForward phrase was created in conjunction with the annual fruit drive to reflect the giving spirit of the initiative, which ultimately is a win-win-win situation for the food bank, the cidery and Calgarians who either don’t want their fruit or who are unable to pick it from their yards.

More information on where to drop off unwanted fruit or have it picked up can be found online at uncommoncider.com

WATCH: Saturday Sips: Cider 101