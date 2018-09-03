Facebook outages reported around the world

Facebook and Instagram users around the world are reporting that the social media service is down.

According to Down Detector, a website that monitors website malfunctions and outages, Facebook has been experiencing problems since just before 5 p.m. EST.

Down Detector’s live outage map showed that a high proportion of the outages appeared to occur on the east coast of the United States and Canada.

The hashtag #FacebookDown was trending on Twitter on Monday evening, with many people taking to Twitter to report that they were unable to access Facebook.

Several people tweeted screenshots of Facebook error messages. Some people shared images of an error message saying, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”

Others said they got error messages saying the website was down for required maintenance, and that access would be restored within a few minutes.

The social media giant hasn’t issued a statement on the reported outages.