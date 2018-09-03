Missing man found dead in Thunder Rapids, Sask. area
The search for a missing Saskatoon man ended in tragedy over the long weekend.
Brent Tyler Hamilton was reported missing on Aug. 31 at 7:30 a.m. He was last seen at the Thunder Rapids Lodge store on Aug. 30 at 2:40 p.m.
READ MORE: Body of missing 7-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys believed to be found
Carrot River RCMP said he may have been trying to hitchhike to Saskatoon.
After two and a half days of searching, Hamilton was found dead in the Thunder Rapids area at 9:05 a.m. CT on Sept. 2.
RCMP said the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, however foul play is not suspected.
Thunder Rapids Lodge is approximately 280 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.