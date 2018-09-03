8 people shot at apartment complex in San Bernardino, Calif., 2 in critical condition

Eight people were shot at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, Calif., on Sunday night, with two people currently in critical condition.

Three people in total have been taken to hospital, and no fatalities have been recorded.

WATCH: A look at where shootings have happened in 2018

According to police in southern California, the motive for the shooting remains unclear and a suspect has not been identified. The shooting took place in an outdoor common area where a group of people had gotten together, said San Bernardino police spokesman Capt. Richard Lawhead.

“Right now, nobody is co-operating and providing us with the information we need to help us locate a suspect or what led to the shooting or anything else,” Lawhead said in a phone interview with Reuters.

WATCH: Jacksonville shooting victims launch lawsuit against video game tournament organizers, claiming negligence

Officers received reports of the shooting at approximately 10:45 p.m. PST, Sunday evening (1:45 a.m. ET Monday morning). Initial reports from police stated that there were 10 victims, though an update later clarified that the first report was incorrect.

Lawhead told CNN that no weapons were recovered from the site of the shooting, though handguns and rifles appear to have been involved.

“I can tell you multiple shots were fired, I don’t want to guess how many,” he said. “We do have some people that have been transported to the station for investigative purposes so we hope that they will yield information for us,” Lawhead told CNN.

READ MORE: 14-year-old invents bulletproof walls to protect children during U.S. school shootings

One of the victims of the shooting was a 17-year-old boy, who was taken to hospital in extremely critical condition, according to police.

San Bernardino was the scene of a 2015 mass shooting in which a husband and wife killed 14 people and wounded 22 others before police fatally shot the couple. The couple was inspired by Islamic extremists, authorities said. There is no indication that Sunday’s shooting is related to the incident in 2015.

Sunday evening’s shooting took place a week after a gunman shot nine people, killing two, at an eSports competition in Jacksonville, Fl.

–With files from Reuters.

Developing