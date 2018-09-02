The body of missing 7-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys believed to be found

Police believe they have found the body of missing seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys.

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to reports of a body in Echo Lake at approximately 9:52 a.m. on Sunday.

The seven-year-old had been missing since Aug. 24, when the body of his mother, Temaine Geldenhuys, was found in the area known as B-Say-Tah beach.

RCMP say foul play is not suspected in either of their deaths.

Police would like to thank all the organizations and volunteers who have helped in the search for Greagan.