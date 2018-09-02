Alcohol believed to be involved in two fatal motor vehicle incidents

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve responded to two fatal motor vehicle incidents since Friday where alcohol is believed to be involved.

On Friday around 8:30 a.m., RCMP in Cranberry Portage responded to a single vehicle collision on Sturgeon Landing Road, 15 kilometers west of Highway 10.

Investigators say a pick-up truck driving west drove off the road and into the ditch where it struck a tree.

A 31-year-old woman who was a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while a second passenger, a 53-year-old woman, was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The 49-year-old female driver was uninjured.

Charges of impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm against the driver are pending.

All three women were from Sturgeon Landing, Saskatchewan.

In the second incident on Saturday shortly before midnight, Steinbach RCMP were sent to the scene of an off-road vehicle rollover.

They determined a 36-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy, both from the RM of Tache, were driving in a side-by-side off-road vehicle when it rolled, landing on top of the man.

He was brought to hospital and pronounced deceased.

The boy wasn’t injured.

RCMP say it doesn’t appear either were wearing a seat belt or helmet at the time.

The investigation continues, but police believe alcohol was a factor in the rollover.

Also on Saturday, Portage La Prairie RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada approximately 3.5 kilometers east of Portage La Prairie.

They say around 11:30 a.m., an SUV pulling a trailer and a car which were travelling together pulled over to the side of the road.

Three people got out of the vehicles to adjust straps on the trailer when a third vehicle veered onto the shoulder and collided with the parked vehicles.

One of the vehicles struck a woman who was brought to hospital with serious injuries.

She’s currently listed in stable condition.

Two other adults were treated at the scene and released.

The investigation is ongoing, but RCMP make no mention of alcohol being involved.

The Labour Day long weekend traditionally sees a much higher rate of crashes on provincial roads.

Data from Manitoba Public Insurance shows from Friday to Monday there are on average 800 crashes.

RCMP encourage everyone to drive sober, wear seat belts, and slow down.