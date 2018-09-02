Motor home brake failure in Kamloops leads to three-vehicle collision
It was likely a frightening morning for some Kamloops drivers.
Police said witnesses reported that an “older” motor home was headed “down Hillside Drive when its [brakes] failed.”
READ MORE: Fatal crash south of Kamloops closes Coquihalla to northbound traffic
“It was unable to stop and went through two intersections, striking two smaller vehicles, causing one vehicle to flip on its side,” Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said in a media release.
No one was trapped in the flipped vehicle.
The incident caused injuries.
However, police didn’t respond to questions about the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
Police said they are investigating the “mechanical condition of the RV.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.