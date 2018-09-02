Motor home brake failure in Kamloops leads to three-vehicle collision

It was likely a frightening morning for some Kamloops drivers.

Police said witnesses reported that an “older” motor home was headed “down Hillside Drive when its [brakes] failed.”

“It was unable to stop and went through two intersections, striking two smaller vehicles, causing one vehicle to flip on its side,” Staff Sgt. Edward Preto said in a media release.

No one was trapped in the flipped vehicle.

The incident caused injuries.

However, police didn’t respond to questions about the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.

Police said they are investigating the “mechanical condition of the RV.”