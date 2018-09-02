Toronto police say unconscious woman sexually assaulted near subway station

Toronto police say they are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman outside of a subway station on Saturday afternoon.

Police say multiple passersby witnessed the alleged sexual assault of the 40-year-old woman as she lay unconscious on the ground.

Police say a witness tried to stop the alleged assault by yelling at the man, who then walked away.

Police say the male suspect is described as being about 60 years old, with pale skin, a large build and short white hair.

They say he was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a beige-and-white fedora.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.