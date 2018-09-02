Winnipeg allows civic election campaign signs on public property

Civic election campaign signs will soon pop up across Winnipeg, as local residents are now able to place signs for the mayoral race — as well as council and school trustee elections — on public properties.

The city says that all signs on public property must display the name and phone number of the person responsible for placing the sign, as well as the date it was put up.

All signs must be removed one week after the election.

People are encouraged to call 311 immediately if they see signage infractions.

The city has more information available on the signage rules on their website.