CAQ candidate Ian Lafrenière says he experienced “political interference” while he was a police officer

A star candidate’s claim that he’d experienced political interefence when he was a police officer is making waves on the Quebec campaign trail today.

Former Montreal police spokesman and Coalition Avenir Québec candidate Ian Lafrenière told TVA on Saturday that the thing he hated most about being a police officer was the “political interference”, though he did not go into details about the allegations.

Reaction among the other parties was swift, with Liberal party candidate Marc Tanguay accusing Lafrenière of undermining confidence in public institutions, and questioning why he didn’t denounce the interference as it occurred.

Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée says Lafrenière lacks credibility, and called on the candidate to provide proof of the serious accusations he is making.

Coalition Leader François Legault says Lafrenière will provide more details later today.

Legault also says if his party is elected, it would review the nomination process for the heads of the province’s police forces, including the anti-corruption squad, the Montreal police, and the provincial police.