Canada
September 2, 2018 9:04 am
Updated: September 2, 2018 9:05 am

How a New Brunswick chicken farm makes blue, green, pink, and yellow eggs without dye

By Staff The Canadian Press

A box of Kyrie Ann Neves's prize-winning blue chicken eggs are shown in this undated handout photo.

The Canadian Press/HO - Kyrie Ann Neves
A A

Kyrie Ann Neves’s chicken eggs may look a little different from the ones you might buy at the supermarket.

That’s because her eggs come in pastel shades of blue, green, pink and yellow: all without the help of food colouring.

READ MORE: A small bird, nest and four eggs hold up Bluesfest

Neves and her mother have been operating a farm out of Welsford, N.B., for the last two years with around 300 chickens – about a third of which are “Easter Eggers,” a name given to hens that lay colourful eggs.

These “Easter Eggers” are the result of carefully crossbreeding Ameraucanas, a type of blue-egg-laying chicken, with Araucanas, a type of Chilean chicken that lays bluish-green eggs.

Kyrie Ann Neves poses with one of her chickens in this undated handout photo.

The Canadian Press/HO - Kyrie Ann Neves

Neves says the resulting hybrid can produce eggs in “a kaleidoscope of colours,” with some even laying pink or yellow eggs, which are not laid by either of the original birds.

Baskets of the green and blue eggs won Neves two ribbons at the Saint John Exhibition late last month.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ameraucanas
Chicken
chicken eggs
Colour
Coloured Eggs
Easter Eggers
Easter Eggs
Hen
Kyrie Ann Neves
Welsford

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News