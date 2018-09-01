Justin Smoak goes deep for 4th game in a row, but Blue Jays fall to Marlins 6-3

Martin Prado hit a bases-clearing double in his first game in three weeks, Wei-Yin Chen pitched eight strong innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Saturday night.

J.T. Realmuto hit his 18th home run and Brian Anderson knocked in two for the Marlins, who snapped a four-game skid.

Chen (6-9) allowed one run on three hits. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

Prado, who had been on the disabled list with an injured quad, delivered a bases-clearing double to left-centre field in the fifth inning to give the Marlins a 6-1 lead.

Toronto’s Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer, his 23rd of the season, in the ninth.

The Marlins also welcomed back centre fielder Lewis Brinson from the disabled list. Brinson went one for four after missing the last 48 games with a hip injury.

Anderson’s sacrifice fly and Realmuto’s homer gave Miami an early 2-0 lead.

Randal Grichuk got the Blue Jays on the board with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Anderson drew a bases-loaded walk for a 3-1 lead right before Prado’s double.

Marco Estrada (7-11) allowed eight hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings.