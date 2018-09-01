Sports
September 1, 2018 5:22 pm

Bernhard Langer surges up leaderboard at Shaw Charity Classic

By Laurence Heinen The Canadian Press

Bernhard Langer, pictured in 2017, shot 5-under 65 in the second round of the 54-hole Champions Tour event at the Shaw Charity Classic on Saturday.

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Bernhard Langer has made a big move at the Shaw Charity Classic.

The German golfer shot 5-under 65 in the second round of the 54-hole Champions Tour event at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Saturday, a day after opening up the tournament with a 69.

At 6 under, Langer had the clubhouse lead after the morning wave.

Langer teed off at 9:30 a.m., nearly two hours ahead of first-round leaders Kirk Triplett and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

The 61-year-old Langer is looking to improve upon his showing at the Shaw Charity Classic from two years ago when he finished in a tie for second behind Carlos Franco.

