Classical music festival takes over Montreal on Labour Day weekend

Music lovers can enjoy an array of free and cheap music concerts this weekend as part of the Classical Music Spree put on by the Montreal Symphony Orchestra.

The 7th annual classical music festival offers more than 30 shows, many of them free to the public at Place des Arts and at Complexe Desjardins.

For the musicians in the orchestra, it is the perfect start to the season.

“It is one of the most exciting things for us as musicians and as an organization,” said Stéphane Lévesque, principal bassoon for the MSO.

“We feel really close to the community, we see our regular patrons, but also many people where it may be their first experience or first time at Place des Arts,” said Lévesque.

First-time festivalgoer, Ghita Kettani is grateful to have such close access to elite musicians.

“I feel like classical music can be intimidating, but here we can interact with the musicians, have a conversation, ask questions about their instruments. I am really thankful, it is actually amazing.”

Many of the concerts are 30 to 45 minutes and feature a variety of recitals, chamber and symphony concerts.

The full list of concerts can be found on the MSO’s website.

The Classical Musical spree runs until Sept. 2.

