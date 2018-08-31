Okanagan mom with cancer needs bone marrow transplant; GoFundMe page started

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Vernon mom and preschool teacher who is undergoing cancer treatment and needs help with family expenses.

Lora Bensmiller has reportedly been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood and bone cancer. Bensmiller, who is also described as an artist and an author, is undergoing treatment, but is off work, with the GoFundMe page stating she has been severely impacted by cancer and is facing a bone marrow transplant.

READ MORE: Edmonton teams makes discovery that will change how thyroid cancer patients are treated

Lora’s husband, Mark, has taken leave from work to help care for their seven-year-old son, Joey. Yet, according to the GoFundMe page, “Lora’s medical E.I. will run out in September, Mark’s E.I. won’t last forever, their savings are running out, and MSP will not cover the $100/day cost for the minimum of nine weeks (possibly up to 3 months) recovery stay at Jean Barber House (which thankfully includes food) — the facility her mom will stay with her at after the doctors re-install and reboot Lora’s blood and bone system after the complex bone marrow transplant.

“The already subsidized bill for recovery stay could be anywhere $6000 to $8000 plus travel, and, as Lora and Mark are already don’t have income coming in, they are already struggling to not lose their new home with their seven-year-old child.”

READ MORE: Davidson students turn reading assignment into skin cancer protection initiative

According to the website cancer.ca, multiple myeloma “develops when there is a buildup of many abnormal plasma cells (called myeloma cells) in the bone marrow. This makes it hard for other blood cells in the bone marrow to develop and work normally. This can cause anemia and fatigue because there are fewer red blood cells. The buildup of myeloma cells can also upset the balance of certain minerals in the body. The myeloma cells make a substance that leads to bone damage and high levels of calcium in the blood. Myeloma cells also make abnormal proteins that can affect other organs such as the kidneys.”

In battling cancer, the GoFundMe page said Bensmiller had an orange-sized tumor in her pelvis that was so large doctors considered wiring her pelvis together so the tumor wouldn’t break. The tumour, though, is responding to treatment.

For more about the Lora Bensmiller GoFundMe page, click here.