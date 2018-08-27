Local professional hockey player has stage 3 brain cancer

Wade MacLeod always had dreams to play in the NHL.

The 31-year-old grew up in Coquitlam and has played hockey all over the world, from the BCHL all the way to Germany.

But now, his hockey dreams have been cut short. Over the past five years, he’s had four surgeries for different tumours, and now he has a cancerous tumour in his brain.

His friend, Mike Armstrong, says MacLeod’s life is just beginning, with a a loving wife and an 11-month-old daughter.

“Just a fantastic guy. He’s just happy all the time — positive, fantastic husband, and now a great father.”

He says MacLeod’s family has been struggling.

“With no income coming in for his hockey career, they’re gonna need some help.”

A GoFund Me page has been set up for MacLeod, with all fees going towards his treatment.

