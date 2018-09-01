Winnipeg man dies in ATV rollover near Richer

A Winnipeg man is dead after rolling his ATV in rural Manitoba last weekend.

Steinbach RCMP said they responded to a call about an ATV rollover just south of Hwy. 302 on Dawson Road near the town of Richer on Saturday, Aug. 25.

READ MORE: ‘Serious ATV collision’ now fatal: St. Pierre RCMP

There they found a man in the east-side ditch who was unconscious and with extensive injuries.

The Winnipeg man, 34, was taken to hospital in the city with what RCMP described as “life-threatening injuries.” Two days later, he died in hospital.

RCMP said he was not wearing a helmet.