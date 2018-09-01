news
September 1, 2018 2:01 pm

Winnipeg man dies in ATV rollover near Richer

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

A Winnipeg man is dead after an ATV crash in rural Manitoba.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
A A

A Winnipeg man is dead after rolling his ATV in rural Manitoba last weekend.

Steinbach RCMP said they responded to a call about an ATV rollover just south of Hwy. 302 on Dawson Road near the town of Richer on Saturday, Aug. 25.

READ MORE: ‘Serious ATV collision’ now fatal: St. Pierre RCMP

There they found a man in the east-side ditch who was unconscious and with extensive injuries.

The Winnipeg man, 34, was taken to hospital in the city with what RCMP described as “life-threatening injuries.” Two days later, he died in hospital.

RCMP said he was not wearing a helmet.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV Crash
ATV Death
ATV death Hwy 302
ATV death Richter
news
Richer
richer winnipeg man crash
RM Of Richot
rural manitoba crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News