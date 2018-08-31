Former city councillor Grant Nordman to run in Charleswood-Tuxedo

A former city councillor who said he would not run again says he’s running again.

Grand Nordman, former St. Charles Ward councillor, registered to run in the Charleswood-Tuxedo ward Friday.

“I have said NO many times over the past 46 months when asked if I would ever consider returning to elected office, however I have not ever said NEVER,” he wrote on Facebook.

Nordman represented St. Charles for two terms, from 2006 to 2014 but was defeated by current councillor Shawn Dobson by about 1,000 votes.

The ward of St. Charles is no more, with ward boundaries being redrawn this election. While most of the ward will now be part of St. James ward, a southern portion of the ward will join Charleswood-Tuxedo.

“With the departure of 4 or more of the current councillors the experience deficit will be significant on Council and I know that I can bring valuable assets to City Hall. As the saying goes, “EXPERIENCE COUNTS!” he wrote.

“We have entered the race late but our team knows how to run a great campaign.”

He will face off against Kevin Klein, Kevin Nichols and Ken St. George.