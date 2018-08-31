Province’s fight against opioid crisis showing progress: N.S. chief medical officer

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer says the province’s fight against Canada’s growing opioid crisis is showing notable progress.

Dr. Robert Strang says the number of overdose deaths in Nova Scotia has remained stable in the past year, which is considered a success in a country where the number of accidental opioid-related deaths continues to rise.

READ MORE: Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017, a new record

Strang says the number of people receiving treatment in Nova Scotia has risen sharply and waiting lists have shrunk.

Update on Nova Scotia’s Opioid Use and Overdose Framework plan underway in Truro. Update comes on #InternationalOverdoseAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/fiIxd7VNlK — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) August 31, 2018

NS Health Minister Randy Delorey says there currently hasn’t been made any official decision made on safe consumption sites in NS. pic.twitter.com/IVJrbm8rTG — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) August 31, 2018

Between January and August of this year, there were 38 probable or confirmed opioid overdose deaths in the province, a figure that is in line with the average since 2011.

WATCH: A mobile outreach bus that was once used to combat an extreme shortage in access to opioid addiction, is being sold.

Across Canada, there were 3,671 accidental apparent opioid-related deaths in 2017, which represents a 40 per cent increase when compared with the previous year.

The problem is particularly bad in British Columbia and Alberta, where the per capita rate was well above the national average.